KDPS: Small plane tips after landing at Kzoo-BC airport

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police say a small plane tipped shortly after landing Saturday afternoon.

It happened at the Kalamazoo-Battle Creek International Airport.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Jeff Hadley tells 24 Hour News 8 that a small plane was taxiing and made a sharp turn. The plane caught some wind and tipped over.

Chief Hadley says one person suffered “very minor” injuries.

This is a developing story. 24 Hour News 8 is working to learn more information. Check back for further updates, and watch 24 Hour News 8 at 6 for the latest.

