Photos: The Color Run Dream Tour 2017

24 Hour News 8 web staff Published:
The Color Run Dream Tour 2017
The Color Run Dream Tour 2017, Presented by Lay's®, filled the streets of Grand Rapids with a rainbow of color and fun for activities for all on Saturday, July 29. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Color Run Dream Tour 2017, Presented by Lay’s®, filled the streets of Grand Rapids with a rainbow of color and fun for activities for all on Saturday, July 29.

The Color Run Dream Tour 2017