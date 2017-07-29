Police: serial robber suspect arrested in Ravenna

HART, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have arrested a man suspected in a series of armed robberies around West Michigan.

Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast said the suspect was taken into custody on Saturday morning by Muskegon County Sheriff deputies in Ravenna.

The suspect was arrested for allegedly robbing several locations in Oceana, Newaygo and Muskegon counties within the last few weeks.

In each of the robberies, the suspect wore a hooded sweatshirt with a black and white design carrying a black bag and black handgun.

The suspect’s identity has not yet been released by authorities.

