Police: two crashes in GR near Ottawa Avenue

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Drivers may need to stay away from Ottawa Avenue in downtown Grand Rapids, as two crashes occurred near the road around the same time.

Dispatchers said both crashes happened around 10:15 p.m.

One crash is on westbound I-196 near the Ottawa Avenue exit ramp, which has closed the ramp. According to Michigan State Police officers on the scene, there are no injuries and the ramp will be reopened upon completion of the cleanup.

Over on Michigan Street near Ottawa Avenue, there was a single-motorcycle crash.

The details on both crashes as well as the status of the driver was not immediately available.

