Portage police release new missing person poster in Lockhart case

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Portage are reminding the public that their investigation into missing teacher Theresa Lockhart is still a priority.

Friday, officers spent time passing out new missing person poster around the area. The department also posted the new poster to their Facebook page.

Lockhart has not been seen since May 18.

Deputy Chief John Blue told 24 Hour News 8 they want the poster to circular because “the goal is to continually keep Theresa in everyone’s thoughts, conversation and continue the efforts to find her.”

Theresa’s husband, Christopher Lockhart, remains the sole person of interest in the case.

Christopher Lockhart has been arrested three times, but not in connection to his wife’s disappearance. He was first arrested July 6 for allegedly cutting his neighbor’s cable and air conditioning line, according to court documents. Charges of malicious destruction of property and interfering with electronic communications were given to him.

On July 17, police pulled Lockhart over for drunk driving. The complaint filed by prosecutors says he violated his bond by allegedly consuming alcohol. He was arrested again that same week for violating his bond for a second time. It’s not clear what condition he violated.

Anyone with information about Theresa Lockhart’s disappearance is asked to call Portage police at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Help Find Theresa Lockhart Facebook page

