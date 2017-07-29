Stabenow talks Obamacare, Asian Carp and Kid Rock

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan, was in Coldwater and Kalamazoo today talking about jobs, the economy, Asian Carp and, of course, the effort to preserve the Affordable Care Act – better known as Obamacare.

She also responded to the potential challenge being floated by showman Kid Rock.

Fresh off the successful efforts by Democrats and three Republicans to halt the repeal of Obamacare, Stabenow is reflecting the current strategy of Democrats in Washington — not just preserving the system, but fixing the flaws and making it stronger.

She stopped midway through a tour and a tasting at Bell’s Brewery to talk about the issue.

Stabenow said she was present in the late hours of Friday when the final vote was cast to deny the passing of a new health care bill.

“Oh, I was there, I was there, yeah,” Stabenow said. “I felt very relieved. I was so worried that what was going to happen to people in Michigan.”

Now, Democrats are sounding a cooperative note seeking a bi-partisan solution that would not just save, Obamacare, but strengthen it by fixing problems that Stabenow says was caused by Republicans trying to undermine the chief achievement of President Barack Obama.

She is also joining in on other centrist Democratic proposals that would expand subsidies and fix some of the struggling marketplaces.

This is a subtle switch in tactics for the Democrats, who have been reluctant to discuss some of the problems with Obamacare as it was being attacked and undermined.

Stabenow struck a conciliatory note saying there needs to be cooperation.

“There are members on both sides of the aisle that want to work together,” Stabenow said. “I really don’t think it’s gonna come from the top down and it’s certainly not gonna come from the White House.”

In the House, U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, issued a statement that he will be part of a bipartisan coalition in the House aimed at stabilizing insurance markets, lowering premiums, protecting those with pre-existing conditions and safeguarding states with Medicaid expansion.

“I’m introducing a bill that would allow people 55 and older to buy into Medicare,” she said.

Other bills have been introduced by Democrats who have been accused of not being involved in the process.

“So there are a number of different suggestions and proposals and now’s the time for people to work together,” Stabenow said. “I think we need to get beyond the names and talk about what is working and what is not working and how we can bring the costs down.”

Stabenow also touted a plan she is advocating that would give tax breaks to businesses going into their first brick and mortar building.

Stabenow also confirmed that the long awaited U.S. Army Corps study and plan for keeping Asian carp out of the Great Lakes will finally be released Aug. 7 after it was withheld by six months by the Trump Administration.

“The only reason they didn’t is that the new administration had some relationships with some of the shipping interests and even though this was just a study and recommendations, they decided to try and stop it,” she said. “The folks that don’t want us to do anything didn’t want to give us the information.”

The study — which was supposed to be released in February — is needed so funding of the project can begin.

The Senator also responded to questions about the prospect being teased by showman Kid Rock running against her as a Republican.

While she did not mention him by name, she did not laugh it off.

Polling done at this very early stage, 15 months before the election, shows the musician, whose real name is Robert Richie, polling well ahead of other Republicans and within striking distance of the sitting Senator.

“Well, you know, I stay focused on what I’m doing. From my standpoint, Michigan is a place where people expect you to work hard and earn their vote every day and so that’s what I do,” she said. “It’s not about other people for me, it’s about what am I doing and getting things done.”

