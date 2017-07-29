Whitecaps set franchise record with shutout victory

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The West Michigan Whitecaps set a franchise record on their way to a 3-0 victory at Fifth Third Ballpark on Saturday night.

Pitching dominated the contest, as the Whitecaps’ pitching staff combined to throw the team’s 20th shutout of the season, a franchise record.

West Michigan was able to score three runs in the first seven innings despite not recording a hit. The team’s first hit wasn’t recorded until Danny Woodrow hit a triple in the eighth inning.

With Saturday’s win the Whitecaps extend their winning streak to three games and improve their record to 69-31. The team will continue its series against the Lake County Captains on Sunday at 1 p.m.

