1 killed in boat race at St. Clair Riverfest

St. Clair Riverfest death
The scene of a powerboat crash on the St. Clair River that left one person dead. (July 30, 2017)

ST. CLAIR, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed in a powerboat crash on the St. Clair River Sunday afternoon, the NBC affiliate in Detroit reports.

The crash happened just north of the city of St. Clair during one of the races at the annual St. Clair Riverfest, according to WDIV.

WDIV says one of the drivers, a 55-year-old man whose name was not released Sunday, was killed. A second operator the same boat sustained minor injuries.

Both operators in the other boat were hospitalized. Their conditions were not known later Sunday.

Authorities are still investigating what caused the crash.