Authorities: Fire near Battle Creek suspicious

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a fire that broke out at an abandoned house near Battle Creek early Sunday morning as suspicious.

The fire sparked before 4:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Cherokee Street, north of Golden Avenue, the Emmett Township Department of Public Safety said in an afternoon release.

When fire crews arrived, they found heavy flames. It took them about two hours to put out the fire.

No one was hurt.

The house was ruled a total loss about one year ago after a fire that authorities said at the time appeared to have been caused by an electrical problem. A woman was seriously injured in that fire.

Emmett Township DPS says the Sunday fire is being investigated as suspicious, but did not specify why. Michigan State Police are helping in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the fire or suspicious activity in the area is asked to call the department of public safety at 269.968.9303 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.

