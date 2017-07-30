GRPD: Man, 49, hospitalized after stabbing; suspect in custody

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say a man was hospitalized after he was stabbed Saturday evening.

Police responded to the 400 block of 8th Street around 6:52 p.m. after someone called 911 saying a person had been stabbed. The stabbing reportedly happened approximately 30 minutes before the call.

When officers arrived, they saw the 53-year-old suspect exiting the home. He was arrested without incident.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the stabbing and was taken to the hospital for treatment, police say.

Police say the suspect faces a charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, less than murder.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

