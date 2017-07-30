GRPD: Man, 49, hospitalized after stabbing; suspect in custody

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say a man was hospitalized after he was stabbed Saturday evening.
Police responded to the 400 block of 8th Street around 6:52 p.m. after someone called 911 saying a person had been stabbed. The stabbing reportedly happened approximately 30 minutes before the call.
When officers arrived, they saw the 53-year-old suspect exiting the home. He was arrested without incident.
The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the stabbing and was taken to the hospital for treatment, police say.
Police say the suspect faces a charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, less than murder.