Kzoo deputy, store detective assaulted; suspect arrested

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputy and a store detective were sent to a hospital after they were assaulted by a retail fraud suspect late Saturday night.

It happened around 11:00 p.m. at a business in the 5100 block of West Main Street in Oshtemo Township.

Authorities say store detectives were trying to detain a suspect for concealing items from the store. A Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputy tried to arrest the suspect in the parking lot, but the suspect hit the deputy over the head multiple times with a metal flash light. The store detective was also struck in the head by the suspect.

The deputy and store detective were taken to an area hospital where they were treated and released, authorities say.

Deputies say the suspect was arrested and taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail on multiple assault charges.

