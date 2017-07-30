Photos show rescue of ducklings in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek authorities saved five ducklings from a storm drain Saturday evening.
All Species Kinship, an animal aid nonprofit out of Battle Creek, says someone called authorities to report that the ducklings had fallen down a storm drain along Beckley Road near Lakeview Square Mall.
Photos on the group’s Facebook page show the rescue operation as crews coaxed the ducklings out of a 15-foot deep drain.
All Species Kinship praised the “ingenuity, commitment and professionalism” of Battle Creek police and fire crews who responded.