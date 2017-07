GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say a man is in custody after he allegedly stabbed a teen during an argument.

It happened around 9:00 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Spencer Street.

Police say there was an argument between the man and a group of juveniles. At some point, a 15-year-old was stabbed in the wrist with an unknown object. Police say the victim’s wound is superficial.

Authorities say the suspect, a 56-year-old man, was arrested for felonious assault.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit