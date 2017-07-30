To The Point: AG Schuette and Rep. Upton





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The last couple of weeks have been particularly busy for politics in the middle of summer.

It all starts right here in West Michigan, where Michigan’s Attorney General Bill Schuette says there are charges filed against former employees of the Grand Rapids home for Veterans.

“I filed 11 charges against 11 people. They falsified records, failed to really perform bed checks, fall checks and failed to deliver the proper standard of care by falsifying records,” Schuette said. “That’s the allegations that we filed and that’s what went through my mind in the sense, ‘ok, every veteran in America whose kept us free, they need to have the proper standard of care.’ It fell down in this instance and that’s why I filed these charges.”

In addition to the lawsuit, there has been some bills passed in Washington over the recent weeks.

U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, says some really big spending bills have been passed in Washington with big bi-partisan support, including the Defense Authorization Act.

“It’s in the constitution, a strong national defense. We passed a major bill with very few people voting no, against, overwhelmingly. I want to say almost 400 votes in the House on Friday last week,” Upton said. “But it does everything, pay raise for the troops, levels of funding for different branches of the services, missile defense. I mean ships and planes and readiness all those things and it was great, you know often you read about the divisions and the fighting and all this. This was, you know, 400 votes maybe 20 some people might have voted against it.”

Above in this July 30, 2017 episode of “To The Point,” hear more from Schuette on the charges and Upton on the Defense Authorization Act. Plus there will be a look back at the commissioning of USS Gerald R. Ford.

