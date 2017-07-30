Vigil tonight for 1-year-old killed in crash

Related Coverage Officers ID infant killed in Kalamazoo crash; 4 others injured

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A vigil will be held in Kalamazoo this evening for a 1-year-old who was killed in a car crash Friday morning.

The vigil will begin at 7 p.m. at the intersection of North and Rose streets, where the crash involving a car and minivan happened.

Dasani Colbert was thrown from the minivan and killed. Also injured were another child who was ejected from the minivan, a third child in the minivan and both drivers.

Dasani and the other children were not in car seats at time of the crash, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Jeff Hadley confirmed to 24 Hour News 8 Sunday.

Authorities say drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash.

