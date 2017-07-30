Vigil tonight for 1-year-old killed in crash

Kalamazoo police: Dasani Colbert not in car seat at time of crash

Dasani Colbert
An undated courtesy photo of Dasani Colbert.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A vigil will be held in Kalamazoo this evening for a 1-year-old who was killed in a car crash Friday morning.

The vigil will begin at 7 p.m. at the intersection of North and Rose streets, where the crash involving a car and minivan happened.

A makeshift memorial for Dasani Colbert at the intersection of North and Rose streets in Kalamazoo. (July 30, 2017)

Dasani Colbert was thrown from the minivan and killed. Also injured were another child who was ejected from the minivan, a third child in the minivan and both drivers.

Dasani and the other children were not in car seats at time of the crash, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Jeff Hadley confirmed to 24 Hour News 8 Sunday.

Authorities say drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash.

 

 

 