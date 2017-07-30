Whitecaps hold off Captains, win again

Related Coverage Whitecaps set franchise record with shutout victory





PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The West Michigan Whitecaps made it two straight against the Lake County Captains Sunday.

The Whitecaps held off the Captains to win 9-6.

The Whitecaps also topped the Captains Saturday, blanking them for a franchise record 20th shutout of the season — just three short of the all-time Midwest League record. The Whitecaps are 70-31 on the season.

The Whitecaps and Captains meet again Monday and Tuesday at Fifth Third Ballpark in Comstock Park.

