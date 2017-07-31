Betsy DeVos visiting Grand Rapids Tuesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos will be back in West Michigan Tuesday.

DeVos will stop at the Van Andel Education Institute in Grand Rapids to stress the important of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education. She will then go to Grand Rapids Community College to highlight the workforce development programs, checking out the kitchen for culinary students, machine lab and apprenticeship facilities.

DeVos was a West Michigan philanthropist and activist before being appointed secretary of education by President Donald Trump.

Tuesday on 24 Hour News 8 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., see reports on DeVos’ visit, plus we’re sitting down with her to get an update on her tenure as education secretary so far.

