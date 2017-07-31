WOOD TV8 and WOODTV.com in Grand Rapids, Mich. is looking for a highly organized and creative Digital Sales Assistant to support our sales and management teams. Candidate should have the ability to work in a detailed and fast paced environment and adhere to tight deadlines. Outstanding communication and customer service skills are essential. Candidate should be familiar with the basics of online marketing and proficient in Excel, Word and PowerPoint.

If you are energetic, self-motivated and eager to learn, please apply HERE.

No phone calls please.

Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks.

EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability

