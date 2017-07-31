Drone 8 captures bird’s-eye view of parade of ships





GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A maritime tradition unfolded on Lake Michigan Monday afternoon.

The parade of ships arrived in Grand Haven around 1 p.m. for the Coast Guard Festival.

Drone 8 was high in the sky as five ships from different U.S. Coast Guard stations around the Great Lakes region made their way down the channel. The final ship to arrive was the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw.

All of the ships are open for public tours during the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival, which runs through Aug. 6. The celebration will culminate with fireworks on Aug. 5.

—-

Online:

Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

