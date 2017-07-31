Ex-Allegan fire chief sentenced for child porn

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — The former chief of the Allegan Fire District who admitted to producing child pornography is heading to prison.

A judge Monday sentenced Matt Gillies to 5 years and 11 months to 20 years in prison for child sexually abusive activity and second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a victim under the age of 13.

Gillies previously pleaded guilty to both felony charges on June 5. The judge sentenced him to 85 months to 20 years of child sexual abusive activity and 71 months to 15 years in prison for second-degree criminal sexual conduct. Both sentences will run concurrently.

The allegations against Gillies came to light in October 2016 and he was immediately suspended without pay. Allegan Fire District board member Jon Cook said he was terminated in late November of that year.

Michigan State Police say they started investigating Gillies after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Authorities said some of the videos appeared to be recorded at the fire station because of equipment seen in the video. Those videos did not involve children, but pictures of kids, investigators said.

