Ex-WMU football player to prison for armed robbery

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Western Michigan University football player is headed to a state prison for an armed robbery last year.

Bryson White was sentenced Monday to between three and 15 years behind bars.

White and another former WMU football player, Ronald George, were arrested in August 2016 after forcing their way in to an off-campus apartment in Kalamazoo and robbing a woman of marijuana and money. Authorities said White had a knife and George a gun.

They were soon kicked off the football team.

Both pleaded guilty earlier this year to armed robbery. George was sentenced to prison in May.

White also faced charges in Ohio for assaulting a female co-worker at a Kohl’s store in November 2016. In that case, he was sentenced to 180 days in jail, but all of that was suspended, which means he didn’t have to serve any more time behind bars in the case.

Target 8 also discovered he previously faced multiple separate sexual assault allegations in Mason, Ohio.

