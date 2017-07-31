Gander Mountain’s new owner buys Kent County business

Related Coverage Gander Mountain’s new CEO releases list of stores to stay open

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The company that bought up all Gander Mountain stores is now acquiring a decades-old business in Kent County.

American RV founders Ron and Cheryl Neff are selling their business to Camping World Holdings, Inc. and retiring, according to a Monday news release from the company.

Camping World has had a decadelong relationship with American RV, operating its RV accessories area in a leased space at the main office building. Camping World now plans to transform the accessory store into a full-service Camping World SuperCenter, according to a company news release.

American RV, located at 201 76th Street SW in Cutlerville, has operated in West Michigan for more than 29 years. Its new name will be Camping World of Grand Rapids, an American RV news release states.

Chad Neff plans to stay on as general manager in Grand Rapids and take on additional corporate duties for Camping World. His sister, office manager Tami Melpolder, also plans to stay on with the new company.

The grand opening celebration will take place Aug. 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

