It has been a dry July for most in W. MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you like to keep your lawn nice and green, you’ve probably noticed your sprinkler running more than usual — especially in Grand Rapids.

Not all but a good chunk of West Michigan has been in a rainfall deficit. The month of June brought us more than four times as much rain in Grand Rapids at 4.84 inches.

The second half of July has been the driest. Grand Rapids only received 0.07 inches of rain since July 13.

You can see how close the storm track was stretching from the Minneapolis area through southern Wisconsin, northern Illinois into northern Indiana. Chicago has received nearly eight inches of rain with some northern suburbs in excess of 10 inches. Hard to believe there was flooding rains about 100 miles away from Grand Rapids and even less from the lakeshore.

Good news for those who want more rain. The pattern is going to change and in the transition to that change to cooler temperatures we have a good chance of rain towards the end of the week. It doesn’t appear to be a lot but even average amounts will be a significant change.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

