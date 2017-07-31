Kalamazoo house fire ruled ‘suspicious’

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo authorities say a fire that broke out at a home Monday evening was suspicious.

Around 6:50 p.m., a passerby noticed smoke coming from a house on Staples Avenue near North Street.

Firefighters found the garage fully involved by the time they arrived. When they went into the house, they found smoke on the second level, then fire in the attic.

The fire was under control by around 8:30 p.m. There were no reports of injuries.

A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety lieutenant told 24 Hour News 8 that the fire was suspicious, but did not say why.

