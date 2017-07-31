Kzoo Co. authorities seek video of attack on deputy

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators are trying to track down a driver who possibly recorded a shoplifter allegedly attacking a Kalamazoo County deputy.

The alleged assault happened around 11 p.m. Saturday outside a Kohl’s store in the 5100 block of West Main Street in Oshtemo Township. Authorities say the deputy was hit several times with a flashlight as he tried to arrest a shoplifter from Kohl’s. A store detective was also hit in the head by the suspect, according to an earlier news release from authorities.

The deputy ultimately subdued the suspect, who was taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail on multiple assault charges.

Both the deputy and a store detective were taken to a nearby hospital where they were treated and released.

Investigators say they’ve learned a passing driver in the parking lot may have stopped and recorded the incident with their cellphone.

Anyone with video or further information in this case is encouraged to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8723 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

