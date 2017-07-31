Roof collapses in suspicious Battle Creek fire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a second suspicious fire in Calhoun County in as many days.

The most recent fire happened around 12:08 a.m. Monday at a house in the 200 block of W. Manchester Street in Battle Creek.

The flames had already spread throughout the home’s second floor and attic area by the time crews arrived. Soon after, the roof collapsed into the second floor, according to fire chief David Schmaltz.

It took crews about an hour to get the fire under control. No one was injured.

The fire marshal is trying to determine the exact cause of the fire, which caused an estimated $15,000 in damage.

A suspicious fire early Sunday morning also damaged an abandoned house less than four miles southeast of Monday morning’s house fire.

The first fire happened before 4:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Cherokee Street in Emmett Township, near Battle Creek, according to the Emmett Township Department of Public Safety.

That same house was destroyed about a year earlier in a fire that appeared to have been caused by an electrical problem. A woman was seriously injured in the original fire.

