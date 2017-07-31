Spring Lake man killed in powerboat racing crash

Related Coverage 1 killed in boat race at St. Clair Riverfest

ST. CLAIR, Mich. (WOOD) — A powerboating publication is identifying a West Michigan man killed in a powerboat racing crash on the St. Clair River.

Speedonthewater.com says Keith Holmes was the throttleman and owner of the watercraft that crashed Sunday afternoon during the St. Clair River Classic. The website describes him as a veteran offshore racer.

Holmes, 55, is from the Spring Lake area, state records indicate.

Speedonthewater.com says the crash involved Holmes’ 40-foot catamaran and a 44-foot catamaran operated by Scott Begovich and Marc Granet.

Detroit NBC affiliate WDIV reports the two people aboard the 44-foot watercraft were taken to the hospital, but their conditions are unclear. The person driving Holmes’ boat suffered minor injuries in the collision, according to WDIV.

Authorities are still trying to determine what led up to the crash.

