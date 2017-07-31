‘We want to fight:’ W MI baby battles rare condition

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 4-month-old from the Kalamazoo area is one of only a few in the world with a rare condition similar to the one that recently took the life of British baby Charlie Gard.

Russell Cruzan III’s parents are fighting to find him treatment that could save his life. Even though doctors say Russell’s chances of survival are slim, his parents are hoping he’ll defy the odds.

Held by his mother in his Texas Township home Monday, Russell’s breathing was labored.

“It’s really hard to be told that your child’s chances of even making it to 2 are like 50 percent,” his mother, Michelle Budnick-Nap, said tearfully.

She and Russell’s father noticed something was wrong in early June.

“(We) kept asking the nurses why. Why is he not eating? Why isn’t he thriving?” Budnick-Nap recalled.

There were no answers. And Russell kept getting worse. Dehydrated and lethargic with a low body temperature, he was admitted to Bronson Children’s Hospital for a week.

Doctors treated the symptoms, but Russell’s parents say they weren’t ever given a reason why their child was sick.

Two days after Russell was released, his parents rushed him back to the hospital when he started having severe respiratory problems and then developed pneumonia. Russell was in the hospital for a month.

Still, no answers.

Until a test on his kidneys came back.

“When those labs came back the doctor called and she was like, ‘You need to bring him into the hospital right now. His labs are looking kind of crazy. We need to find out what’s going on,'” Budnick-Nap said.

The diagnosis was mitochondrial DNA depletion syndrome 13, which can cause a loss of muscle mobility and strength, decreased kidney function and an inability to swallow.

Charlie Gard also had mitochondrial depletion syndrome.

The baby in the United Kingdom was at the center of a legal battle over whether his parents should be allowed to bring him to the United States for experimental treatment. Doctors objected, saying it wouldn’t help and could in fact hurt Charlie. Eventually, his parents ended their fight when it became clear that the treatment could no longer save their son.

Charlie died last week. He would have turned 1 this week.

After Russell’s diagnosis, doctors told his parents the the odds were against him.

“‘We know the seriousness of this diagnosis. We know what the prognosis is. Do you want to keep fighting or do you want to give up and let nature take its course?'” Burdick-Nap said she was told. “Which is a really, really hard thing to hear. But I always tell them, ‘Bo, we want to do everything we can. We want to fight.'”

She and Russell’s father are working to get to Boston. They say there’s a doctor at Boston Children’s Hospital who’s one of the top mitochondrial physicians in the country. They hope he can do something for their son.

They may be able to get a treatment for their son, but insurance isn’t covering the costs. A YouCaring page has been set up to help cover the medical costs.

