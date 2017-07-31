Whitecaps roll over Captains at Fifth Third





PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The West Michigan Whitecaps made it look easy Monday night, routing the Lake County Captains at Fifth Third Ballpark.

The Whitecaps won 15-2.

Isaac Paredes, who made his debut with the Whitecaps Monday after being traded to the Detroit Tigers from the Chicago Cubs, lined a base hit into left field in his first at-bat. But in the fourth inning, the infielder was hit in the face near the left eye and had to leave the game. The club said later they were hopeful the injury was not serious and would not require them to put Paredes on the disabled list.

The Whitecaps wrap up their four-game series against the Captains Tuesday.

