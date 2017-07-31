Worker seriously hurt in Ionia industrial accident

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — A worker is in the hospital following an industrial accident at Ventra in Ionia.

Ionia Department of Public Safety officers say the man was working at Ventra Ionia Main on Beardsley Road late Friday night when he was hit in the head and face by a chain.

It’s unclear what the chain was attached to, but police say it was an accident.

The call came in just before 12 a.m., officers say.

The man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. His condition was stable Monday. Police expect him to survive.

The Michigan Occupational Safety Health Administration is investigating the incident further.

The state previously fined Ventra $7,000 for the July 7, 2015 incident in which Wanda Holbrook was crushed to death in a press.

The widower of Holbrook is now suing five companies responsible for the robotic manufacturing equipment that led to her death.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

