1 hurt when train clips SUV in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was hospitalized after an SUV was hit by a train in Portage Tuesday night.

It happened shortly before 9:50 p.m. in the 7300 block of Garden Lane, east of S. Westnedge Avenue.

The Portage Department of Public Safety says the northbound train clipped the rear of the eastbound SUV as it crossed the tracks.

There were three people in the SUV. Two were not hurt. The third, a 22-year-old woman who was in the back seat, was hospitalized. Police said her injuries are not life-threatening.



There isn’t a crossing gate at the tracks along Garden Lane, but witnesses told police the crossing bell was sounding as the train approached. Police said the bell was still sounding and the warning lights were still flashing when officers arrived on the scene.

