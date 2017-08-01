1 trapped after collapse at Holland Civic Center





HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews are working to free a person who was trapped when part of the roof collapsed at the Holland Civic Center.

Two people were initially trapped; one has already been freed.

Ottawa County Dispatch could not provide any details about the condition of either person.

Aero Med was called to the scene.

The view from one of WOOD TV8’s skycam cameras showed one person being loaded into an ambulance, which then left the scene.

The Civic Center has been undergoing renovations since the spring. The construction project spans four square blocks between 8th and 9th streets. It includes expansion and improvements to the Farmers Market, gym renovations and new lighting and sound to the stage. The north hall is also being expanded to provide year-round indoor market space and more recreation space.

