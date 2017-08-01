Amber Alert issued for girl, 2, taken by mother’s boyfriend

DETROIT (WOOD) — Authorities have issued an Amber Alert after a 2-year-old girl was forcefully taken from her aunt’s house in Detroit Tuesday morning.

NBC affiliate WDIV reports Sondra Renee was taken around 2:30 a.m. from a house on the city’s west side. Police said Grady Lamar Barrett, 42, took Sondra after he went into the house armed with a weapon.

Barrett is believed to driving a black 2009 GMC Sierra with Michigan plate DAS 9417. A trailer with Michigan license plate D476667 is attached to the truck. He is described as 6-foot tall, 278 pounds and bald with a thick beard and mustache.

Sondra is described as 2-foot-5 and 35 pounds. She has brown eyes and braids.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Detroit Police Department at 313.596.1543.

