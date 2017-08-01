Betsy DeVos takes questions during W. MI visit





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is back home in West Michigan for her first public outing in the area since taking office.

DeVos’ first stop of the day was at the Van Andel Education Institute, where she met with teachers, fifth-graders and sixth-graders. DeVos visited their classroom work stations and talked with them about what they’re learning.

DeVos also took questions from the children. Some students had some tough ones lined up, including one who asked her about charter schools, vouchers, and how students will get to school if they use those.

“We want to make sure that all parents and kids have opportunities to go to schools that work for each of those children. And some of that can involve helping children get to and from those schools. It really, it really depends upon the situation and the town and the community and what the needs are for students in that community,” DeVos said.

“We want to make sure that every single child has an opportunity to really pursue all of their curiosities and learn and really contribute to our country in a way that is to the fullest extent of what they can do themselves,” she added.

After meeting with students, DeVos took questions from teachers behind closed doors without cameras, at the staff’s request.

DeVos also visited Grand Rapids Community College Tuesday.

