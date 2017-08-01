Captains beat Whitecaps to end series





PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Lake County Captains snapped the West Michigan Whitecaps’ five-game winning streak Tuesday.

The Captains won 5-2 to wrap up a four-game series at Fifth Third Ballpark.

==Watch game highlights above.==

Isaac Paredes, who was traded to the Detroit Tigers this week, was back on the field Tuesday after leaving during Monday’s matchup due to an injury.

The Whitecaps head to Fort Wayne, Ind. Wednesday to start a three-game series against the Tincaps, after which they’ll be in Willowick, Ohio for five games in four days versus the Captains.

