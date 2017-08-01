Court rejects to hear appeal in Kzoo bike crash case

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The trial for a motorist accused of killing five bicyclist and injuring four others can now go forward after an appeals court denied to hear his request.

On July 28, the Michigan Court of Appeals denied Charles Pickett Jr.’s appeal in the case.

“The Court orders that the application for leave to appeal is DENIED for failure to persuade the Court of the need for immediate appellate review,” the court’s short order states.

Pickett faces five counts of second-degree murder, four counts of reckless driving causing impairment and five counts of driving while intoxicated causing death in the June 7 crash.

Police reports say Pickett took pain pills and muscle relaxers hours before the crash on Westnedge Avenue in Cooper Township. Investigators also found marijuana and methamphetamine in his truck at the time of the crash.

—

Inside woodtv.com:

Complete coverage of the Kalamazoo Cycling Tragedy

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

