Crews investigate suspicious device at rail yard

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Battle Creek Bomb Squad has been called to investigate after a suspicious device was discovered at a rail yard northeast of the city, Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch says.

The rail yard is located along Bellevue Road north of Emmett Street in Pennfield Township.

A neighbor told 24 Hour News 8 over the phone that officers came to his door and told him to evacuate.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew headed to the scene and is working to bring you more information.

