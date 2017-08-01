Dashcam video shows chase, crash in Kzoo





KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Dash camera video shows a high-speed police chase and crash in Kalamazoo on the night of July 4.

Michigan State Police say the suspect driver, Andre Duckett, didn’t stop when they tried to pull him over around 11:20 p.m. for an illegal paper license plate.

Police reports obtained via the Freedom of Information Act say Duckett rain six red lights as he fled. Video from an MSP cruiser’s dashcam shows the suspect vehicle run a red light at the intersection of North and Park streets and slam into another car. The suspect’s vehicle caught fire.

The video shows two troopers hurry to help the people in both cars.

A police report says Duckett sustained lacerations to his face and head in the crash. He and the three people in the other vehicle were hospitalized, but none of their injuries were life-threatening.

Duckett had multiple felony warrants and was driving with a suspended license. Police say he also had marijuana and open intoxicants in the car.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

