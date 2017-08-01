Food & Beverage Job Fair: filling over 100 positions at Soaring Eagle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a lot happening at Soaring Eagle this summer! Get ready for sizzling shows, job opportunities, and amazing renovations.

Upcoming shows at Soaring Eagle

I Love the 90’s – August 2nd

R Kelly – August 4th

Santana – August 8th

Food & Beverage Job Fair

Filling over 100 positions, onsite interviews, immediate selection, NO pre-employment cost.

Time: 10am-2pm

Positions: Waitstaff, Server Assistant, Line Server and Steward

Location: Black Elk Building located across from Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

Date: August 24, 2017

Renovations

Soaring Eagle is also having some major renovations done. The $26.5 million dollar project is expected to commence by fall of 2017 and complete by spring of 2018. The multi-million dollar investment is concentrated on amenities of the casino such as incorporating a brand new Sports Bar & Night Club near the gaming floor, updating the Entertainment Hall, enclosing the non-smoking area, re-designing Kid’s Quest & Cyber Quest areas, enhanced gaming experiences with a new high limit & VIP lounge area, and a relocated poker room and then finalizing the renovation project with a re-branding of the current sub shop.

