Free program will save you hundreds on your next energy bill

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Being efficient is something we all try to do at work, but can the same be said for your house? Here in Michigan, if you’re a DTE Customer there’s a special program you can take advantage of to make sure your house is running efficiently. Dave Delind is here to tell us all about it.

>>> See video above to learn more.

DTE Energy wants to help you save energy by empowering you with tips and programs to save on your energy bill.

Customers participating in these programs have saved enough electricity to power about 460,000 homes and enough natural gas to heat more than 200,000 homes. The programs also have reduced greenhouse gas emissions, estimated to be the equivalent to more than 546,000 cars driven in one year.

A home energy consultation is free! Call now at 866-796-0512.

www.dteenergy.com/hec

