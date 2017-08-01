KDPS: Kalamazoo man killed in workplace explosion

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo man died on Tuesday after experiencing fatal injuries in what is being described as a small explosion, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Palmer Avenue around 2:28 p.m. following a report of injuries in a small explosion, according to a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety release.

Police said a 45-year-old man suffered severe traumatic injuries that ended up being fatal in the incident despite immediate first aid and medical attention from first responders.

The circumstances of the incident is still under investigation by authorities and the victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Those with information regarding the incident are asked to contact KDPS at 269.337.8894 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

