Man killed in Grand Rapids crash ID’d

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have identified a Grand Rapids man killed in a crash on Saturday morning.

The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Lake Drive SE and E Beltline Avenue.

Tony Cason, 29, was killed when another vehicle disregarded a red flashing light on Lake Drive while traveling through the intersection and struck the side of Cason’s vehicle, Grand Rapids police said in a release.

Police said the other driver is a 21-year-old man who was taken to an area hospital where he was treated and released.

According to the release, alcohol was a factor in the crash, and the toxicology report is still pending. The case will be presented to the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office when the investigation is completed.

