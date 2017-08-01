MI farmers donating hay to drought-stricken ranchers

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP/WOOD) — North Dakota’s Agriculture Department, North Dakota State University and a Michigan-based nonprofit are joining in an effort to help provide hay for drought-stricken ranchers in North Dakota.

The department and university have set up a site near the Fargo campus to accept hay donations that will be doled out to needy producers through a lottery process.

Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring says Michigan-based Ag Community Relief is spearheading a large hay donation to the state this month. The first hay drawing will be in early September.

The group led a similar effort in March to bring hay, cattle feed and other supplies to fellow farmers whose land was scorched by wildfires in Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Colorado.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows most of western North Dakota in extreme or exceptional drought, the two worst categories.

The federal Agriculture Department reports that nearly three-fourths of the state’s alfalfa hay crop is in poor or very poor condition.

