Michigan accepting proposals to keep out Asian carp

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Calling all entrepreneurs: Michigan is looking for your creative ideas to prevent Asian carp from entering the Great Lakes.

The Invasive Carp Challenge is now accepting proposals, according to a Tuesday announcement from Gov. Rick Snyder.

Competitors must register online through InnoCentive’s Challenge Center. Written proposals will be accepted online through Oct. 31.

Ideas can be in any phase, from concept to design to field-tested models. The winner will receive up to $700,000.

Urgency is mounting for a solution to the Asian carp problem. On June 22, an 8-pound silver carp was captured about nine miles from Lake Michigan. It was the second time a live Asian carp has turned up beyond an electric barrier designed to keep the invasive fish out.

Wildlife officials are concerned Asian carp could seriously damage Michigan’s $38 billion tourism industry and the Great Lakes’ $7 billion fishing industry.

Online:

Invasive Carp Challenge

