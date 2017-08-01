Montgomery starts tenure as WMU’s 9th president

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s not often a parent follows his child to college. But that’s exactly what happened with one student whose dad is the new president of Western Michigan University.

Today was the first day on the job for Dr. Edward Montgomery, the new president of WMU. As it turns out, he’s arriving at the university not long after his son graduated from WMU.

“I’m a proud papa, he’s a great kid, and we’re really proud, quite frankly, of what Western brought out of him,” said Montgomery.

In May, Montgomery’s son graduated from Western Michigan University with a finance degree.

“Because he had such a great experience here, it made it an intriguing possibility for me, so it’s sort of the reverse, the son led me to the place,” Montgomery said.

Montgomery is the university’s ninth president. WMU’s Board of Trustees selected him in April to serve in that role. Dr. John Dunn retired July 31, after 10 years as president.

Montgomery says he will seek advice from Dunn and use him as a sounding board as he moves forward in his new role.

“The president shouldn’t be locked away in the ivory tower,” Montgomery said. “He should be engaged with the campus, and I would love to have the opportunity to just talk to students.”

Montgomery is not entirely new to Michigan. He held a faculty position at Michigan State University. Most recently, he served as dean and professor of economics at Georgetown University.

