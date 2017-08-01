Motorcyclist killed in Allendale Twp. crash

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Allendale Township Monday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. on 48th Avenue north of Lake Michigan Drive in Allendale Township, near Grand Valley State University’s campus.

Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies say a 22-year-old woman was turning off of 48th Avenue when she struck a motorcyclist, who was heading southbound on 48th Avenue.

The motorcyclist, 55-year-old Gregory Lewis Pierson of Grand Rapids, was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the vehicle received minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

