Motorcyclist killed in crash near Battle Creek

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was killed after his bike collided with a semi-truck east of Battle Creek Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of E. Michigan Avenue and Wheatfield Parkway, just north of I-94 in Emmett Township.

The Emmett Township Department of Public Safety says the westbound motorcycle hit the eastbound semi as it was turning onto Wheatfield Parkway.

The driver of the motorcycle was a 69-year-old Battle Creek man, police said. His name was not released Tuesday night. Police say he wasn’t wearing a helmet.

The driver of the semi, a 50-year-old from Dearborn Heights, wasn’t hurt.

Michigan Avenue was closed for nearly three hours while authorities were on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who saw it is asked to call Emmett Township police at 269.968.9303 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.

