Police warn of driveway scam in West Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about solicitors making unwanted contact with citizens regarding asphalt driveway repairs.

In a release, the department said it has received multiple reports of solicitors making contact with people in the Comstock Township area. Police said cases similar in the past have found the solicitors use improper materials, charge inflated prices and are unavailable for repairs once work is completed.

Citizens are advised to exercise caution if they do not make the initial contact for the driveway repairs.

To prevent being involved in a scam:

Visit the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office website and click on the link to verify a business’ legitimacy.

and click on the link to verify a business’ legitimacy. Research the business on the Better Business Bureau’s website.

Obtain a written estimate detailing work to be performed

Anyone who may have further information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

