Prosecutor: Lockhart carrying cash, passport during arrest





KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The husband and sole person of interest in the disappearance of teacher Theresa Lockhart of Portage had “a large sum of cash” and passport on him during his most recent unrelated arrest, according to newly obtained court records.

Christopher Lockhart appeared in Kalamazoo District Court via video feed Monday, where he was arraigned on a felony charge of tampering with an electronic monitoring device.

In a memo submitted to the court, the prosecutor’s office said Lockhart was carrying a large sum of cash and his passport.

“The circumstances tend to suggest a strong possibility he planned to flee, or at least appeared to be prepared to do so,” stated the memo, which the judge read in court.

“As far as the flight risk, I’ve made all my court appointments,” Lockhart said in his defense during the court appearance.

He also asked the judge to allow him to go to meetings “to explore and pursue my treatment options.”

The judge agreed to the prosecution’s request, ordering Lockhart to surrender his passport as part of his bond conditions. She also set Lockhart’s bond in this case at $10,000 cash or surety.

At the end of the hearing, Lockhart appeared ready to explain the situation, but stopped short.

“Alright your honor. I would just add, I guess, well I guess it’s too late to add about the passport, but, OK. Thank you.”

Lockhart posted bond and was released later in the day.

ARRESTED AGAIN

Monday’s arrest was the fourth for Lockhart since his wife’s disappearance. None of the arrests have been directly related to her case.

Lockhart was first arrested on July 6 for allegedly or allegedly cutting his neighbor’s cable and air conditioning line, court documents show.

On July 17, Lockhart was pulled over for drunk driving. The complaint filed by prosecutors says he violated his bond by allegedly consuming alcohol.

Lockhart was arrested again that same week for violating his bond a second time, but it’s unclear what condition he violated.

Lockhart is scheduled for a probable cause conference on the new felony charge on Aug. 10. If convicted, he faces up to two years in prison and/or a $4,000 fine.

SEARCH FOR THERESA

It’s been more than two months since Theresa Lockhart was last seen.

On Friday, Portage police posted new missing person posters in an effort to keep Theresa Lockhart’s disappearance top of mind. Portage Department of Public Safety Deputy Chief John Blue told 24 Hour News 8 “the goal is to keep Theresa in everyone’s thoughts [and] conversation, and continue the effort to find her.”

Anyone with information in the disappearance of Theresa Lockhart is encouraged to call police at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

