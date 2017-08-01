12,000 competing in State Games of America





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Thousands of athletes will pour into Grand Rapids over the next few days for the State Games of America.

This marks the first time Grand Rapids will host the Games, which event director Eric Engelbarts said took about three years to plan.

The event includes about 48 different sports ranging from track to darts. The Games start with figure skating on Wednesday and run through Sunday.

Engelbarts said nearly 12,000 athletes have signed up to compete, nearly 4,000 of whom are coming from outside Michigan.

==Above, Engelbarts discusses how to compete in or visit the State Games.==

—–

Online:

State Games of America

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

